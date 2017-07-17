World Share

Venezuela On the Edge: 7.2M Venezuelans vote in anti-Maduro poll

More than 7 million Venezuelans have voted on whether to reject President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution in an unofficial referendum. The head of the national electoral council said the symbolic poll was of "no legal consequence." The proposal has caused further tensions in the country that has seen months of anti-government protests. Meanwhile, a woman has been killed and several others injured, after gunmen opened fire at a polling station in a pro-government neighborhood in the capital Caracas. Noris Argotte Soto is following the developments from Caracas.