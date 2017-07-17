POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela On the Edge: Millions vote against Maduro in unofficial poll
Venezuela On the Edge: Millions vote against Maduro in unofficial poll
The results were overwhelming. Seven million Venezuelans cast their ballots in an unofficial protest vote against the government. And according to the opposition, almost all of them -- 98 percent -- voted against a proposed new national assembly. It was seen as a humiliating condemnation of President Nicolas Maduro, who wants to rewrite the constitution. The unofficial referendum was organised by the opposition. And for some it was fatal. President Maduro has accused the opposition of trying to illegally overthrow him. Sarah Jones reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 17, 2017
