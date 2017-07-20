Showcase: Disney remakes with Miranda May Atty

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
While Coco may be an original production, remakes of Disney classics are becoming big business. And the latest film generating a buzz is the live action version of Aladdin. This week the actors playing Aladdin and Jasmine were revealed: Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott. The casting's proved contentious, with some criticising the choice of Scott, who's British Indian rather than Middle Eastern. But Disney's never shied away from controversy, and when you take a closer look at the success of its recent remakes it's easy to see why Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 20, 2017
