Pakistan's font-gate: What should Nawaz Sharif expect now?
18:33
World
Pakistan's font-gate: What should Nawaz Sharif expect now?
A computer font could lead to the downfall of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. A Supreme Court investigation into the Sharif family's assets has found that documents they submitted from 2006 were written in a font that wasn't available to the public until 2007. Will the accusation of fraud and corruption topple Nawaz Sharif? We debate the scandal. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 20, 2017
