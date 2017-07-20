POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lula da Silva faces a jail term, What's next?​
11:08
World
Lula da Silva faces a jail term, What's next?​
Brazil's former President, Lula da Silva, faces jail following a corruption and money laundering conviction. A court sentenced Lula to nine and a half years in prison last week. We speak with his lawyer on how he intends to respond. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?