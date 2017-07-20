POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: New app keeps Juárez women safe
Money Talks: New app keeps Juárez women safe
Gang violence, drug cartels and even serial killers have been the scourge of Mexico's economy. And women have suffered disproportionately. Around 10.000 have been killed between 2013 and 2017, But in one of its most violent cities, a new app helps women facing such dangers. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 20, 2017
