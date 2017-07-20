World Share

Money Talks: Elon Musk fears robots will snatch human jobs

Elon Musk has joined the likes of Bill Gates and physicist Stephen Hawking to warn about the dangers of artificial intelligence to human life and our economy. The CEO of electric carmaker Tesla asks American politicians to take heed of his warning and act fast. TRT World's tech reporter Sourav Roy joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world