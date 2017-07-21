POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Divine Path
Two Egyptian designers in Istanbul are mastering the art of merging the old with the new, incorporating scenes from ordinary daily life. Their combination of calligraphy and digital technology is complicated but the end results are stunning as we've been finding out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 21, 2017
