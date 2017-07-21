World Share

Showcase: Divine Path

Two Egyptian designers in Istanbul are mastering the art of merging the old with the new, incorporating scenes from ordinary daily life. Their combination of calligraphy and digital technology is complicated but the end results are stunning as we've been finding out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world