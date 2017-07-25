Showcase: 'Cirque de Soleil' in Latin America

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It's arguably the world's most famous contemporary circus and it's very picky about who performs in it. We are of course talking about Cirque du Soleil, which in the past has used music from The Beatles, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley in it's performances. Well now it's back with a new show. But this time it's choosing to use the music of a Latin American rock group. Jane Chambers has more from Chile. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 25, 2017
