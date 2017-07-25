POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Chairman of corporate regulator arrested in Pakistan
03:25
World
Money Talks: Chairman of corporate regulator arrested in Pakistan
He's supposed to ensure companies follow the law in Pakistan. Instead, the country's top corporate regulator has been arrested for falsifying financial records. Zafar Hijazi, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, is being accused of helping the Prime Minister's family to mislead the country's top court in a corruption investigation. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has reserved its judgement in the corruption case against the first family. And Hijazi's arrest suggests the fallout could reach beyond Nawaz Sharif and his family, to the country's bureaucracy. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 25, 2017
