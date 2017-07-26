World Share

Australia's Sporting All-Rounder: Ellyse Perry

The lone Australian from the ICC’s World Cup team of the tournament is Ellyse Perry. At just 26 years old she's already competed in her third One Day World Cup. A key part of the Australian squad for the best part of a decade, Perry's skill doesn't stop at cricket. She's also a member of the Australian women's football team. Now with another World Cup under her belt in cricket, she took the chance to sit down with Beyond the Game's Lance Santos about how she manages her double life. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world