Palestinian artists paint Gaza streets in protest
A mural project called; 'Salute to Jerusalem' has been completed on the walls of the Gaza Strip. It's aim is to highlight the ongoing and often violent and deadly tension between Israelis and Palestinians. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 27, 2017
