Roundtable: Cultural appropriation or appreciation​?

26:32
World
Sometimes imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Cultures often borrow from each other. Music, clothing, food, hairstyles and art. But in some situations, cultural appropriation is seen as trivialising or undermining a culture - stripping it of its meaning and importance.
July 27, 2017
