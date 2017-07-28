World Share

Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain?

Brazilian superstar Neymar has a big decision to make. Paris St Germain have agreed to pay a world record fee to activate a release clause in his Barcelona contract. If the deal goes through, it would more than double the current world record fee Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba 12 months ago. Paul Scott has more.