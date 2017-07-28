World Share

Money Talks: Turkish PM assures firms of smooth operations

Relations between Turkey and Germany have taken a dip recently. And that's worried the dozens of German companies in Turkey, and the millions of Turkish people in Germany. But the Turkish Prime minister has sought to reassure these firms. Mobin Nasir reports. Interview with Bahadir Kaleagasi, Secretary General of TUSIAD, Turkey's largest business association.