Ethnic conflict in Afghanistan
08:25
World
The Taliban claimed responsibility for an explosion that targeted a largely Hazara neighborhood in Kabul earlier this week. Such attacks are said to be motivated by sectarian divides. Is the central government taking action against the attacks, or is it stoking ethnic tensions?
July 28, 2017
