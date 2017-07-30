World Share

Strait Talk – Have Al Aqsa clashes sparked the next Intifada?

Al Aqsa has witnessed clashes this past week, with Palestinians putting down the Israeli plans of installing metal detectors and other security installations. Recent clashes and subsequent protests at the Al Aqsa has compound has shaken the status quo on Al Aqsa mosque. At least four Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces who were protesting against the metal detector gates on the entrance of Mosque. With Palestinians not buckling on Israeli pressure, the issue has led to a global outrage. We look at the ramifications of this move, and the potential shifts in the status quo on the larger Palestinian issue. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.