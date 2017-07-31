Hong Kong’s Handover Generation

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It's been 20 years since Hong Kong was handed back to Chinese rule-- and 20 years of the one country, two systems model. That was meant to ensure that the city's government would have a high degree of autonomy to decide its own affairs -- not Beijing. Hong Kong does have certain freedoms that don't exist in other part of the country -- like the right to protest. The city also benefits enormously from mainland capital. But Beijing is exerting control. The Newsmakers went to Hong Kong to find out if the promise of one country, two systems is a reality. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 31, 2017
