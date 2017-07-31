World Share

Venezuela On the Edge: Maduro calls constituent election a success

In Venezuela, at least 16 people have been killed, and voter turnout was low, but that hasn't stopped President Nicolas Maduro from calling Sunday's election for a constitutional assembly 'a success'. Violence broke out between anti-government protesters and police during polling. Opposition parties boycotted the election - saying it was rigged to consolidate the president's powers. But Maduro has promised the assembly will bring peace by way of a new constitution. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world