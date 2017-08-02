World Share

Venezuela On the Edge: Trump warns Maduro to release two opponents

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, saying he holds him "personally responsible" for the health and safety of two jailed opposition leaders. They were arrested on Tuesday, following a controversial election for an assembly with the power to change the constitution. Now, with nearly 140 dead after months of protests, accusations of a dictatorship are growing. Christine Pirovolakis has the story.