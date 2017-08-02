POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' series hits the cinema
Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' series hits the cinema
He described it as his magnus opus and now Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' series is the latest of his writings to hit the cinema screens. Starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, it's a combination of science fantasy, horror and western. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 2, 2017
