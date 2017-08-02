POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Pakistani PM disqualified by top court
The Panama Papers leaks have just claimed another casualty. Pakistan's top court has disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office. It says he failed to disclose his assets. Mobin Nasir reports on the money trail that led to him being forced out and what is in store for Pakistan's economy. Interview with South Asia equity analyst at Exotix, Vahaj Ahmed. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 2, 2017
