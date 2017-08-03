World Share

Myanmar's Ageing Population: Country struggling to provide care for seniors

Many countries in Asia will have ageing populations over the coming years. This provides a challenge Myanmar is already grappling with. Decades of civil war and military rule have decimated the country's health infrastructure and with it, the ability to care for the country's senior citizens. Nick Davies Jones reports.