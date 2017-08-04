What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Carlos Santana and The Isley Brothers team up on a new album

They're among some of the biggest names in music history. Carlos Santana is one of the most influential guitar players described by the late star, Prince as even more inspirational than Jimi Hendrix. For his latest album, Santana recruited the talents of the legendary Isley Brothers. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world