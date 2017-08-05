World Share

Venezuela on the Edge: Constituent assembly fires chief prosecutor

Venezuela's chief prosecutor has been charged by the supreme court after being sacked by the newly elected constituent assembly. The assembly is supposed to rewrite the constitution. But as Staci Bivens reports, it made ousting Luisa Ortega its first order of business.