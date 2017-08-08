POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gender and race representation in Hollywood with Larry Hama
08:38
World
Gender and race representation in Hollywood with Larry Hama
We're now at a point in cinema history where portrayal of minorities and women is at a crossroads. There's finally been interest, from audiences in seeing lead characters from diverse backgrounds... Known for creating strong female characters and using multi ethnic casts in his stories, critically acclaimed writer and artist Larry Hama examines cinematic representations in Hollywood. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 8, 2017
