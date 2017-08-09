World Share

Money Talks: Mercosur trade bloc suspends Venezuela

Venezuela has been facing growing international pressure. Mercosur tries to use its economic influence to pressure Venezuela's president to respect human rights. But with Venezuela's economy already on the ropes, it is not clear how much of an impact the move may have. Staci Bivens reports and interview with Remi Piet, a Senior Director at Americas Market Intelligence.