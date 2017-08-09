POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: France and Germany want EU tax crackdown
05:37
World
Money Talks: France and Germany want EU tax crackdown
France and Germany plan to crack down on tax loopholes in the European Union. They say current rules make it easier for American companies to avoid paying taxes at home. They also accuse some US firms of growing at the expense of their European competitors. For more, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 9, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?