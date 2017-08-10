POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'The Battleship Island' looks at South Koreans under Japanese occupation
02:38
World
'The Battleship Island' looks at South Koreans under Japanese occupation
South Korean cinema has reinvented itself in recent years becoming a darling of the international film festival circuit. Critics agree new life's been breathed into the medium through bolder narrative techniques that other national cinemas shy away from. In its latest release, South Korea has surprised audiences by unleashing a controversial historic tale involving mine workers on a Japanese island. Here's what the buzz is about. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 10, 2017
