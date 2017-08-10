Chicago celebrates 50 years of 'The Picasso'

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Some say that it's an abstract replica of an Afghan hound since the artist Pablo Picasso's close friend had one. Others believe the sculpture was inspired by the artist's inspiration Lydia Cor-bay. Even Picasso's grandson himself said that in interviews. But, at the end of the day its all mere speculation. The Spanish cubist didn't leave any explanations about this huge sculpture and its true meaning. Still it's been entertaining Chicagoans for the last 50 years and on Tuesday a special celebration was held. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 10, 2017
