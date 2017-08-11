World Share

Fashion designer Mehtap Elaidi talks about her latest collection

Not everyone follows mainstream trends when it comes to putting together an outfit. Some people chose to create fashions instead. And one of those innovators is Mehtap Elaidi, a Turkish designer who's marked 17 years since creating her own clothing line. Her trendy collections along with experimental cuts have become her brand's trademark. With her work being sold in 19 countries across the globe, Elaidi has no doubt attracted the attention of fashion lovers.