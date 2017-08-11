POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fashion designer Mehtap Elaidi talks about her latest collection
05:21
World
Fashion designer Mehtap Elaidi talks about her latest collection
Not everyone follows mainstream trends when it comes to putting together an outfit. Some people chose to create fashions instead. And one of those innovators is Mehtap Elaidi, a Turkish designer who's marked 17 years since creating her own clothing line. Her trendy collections along with experimental cuts have become her brand's trademark. With her work being sold in 19 countries across the globe, Elaidi has no doubt attracted the attention of fashion lovers. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?