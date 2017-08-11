POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: China worried about rising steel prices
Money Talks: China worried about rising steel prices
China has been the world's biggest steel producer for many years. But foreign and domestic factors force it to trim its output. And that combined with strong demand from Chinese construction firms, has led to a surge in prices. Analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 11, 2017
