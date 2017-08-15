POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies - the future of economics? Or a frightening vision of an unregulated economy. Bitcoin has made headlines recently after hitting an all time high in trading. One Bitcoin is now worth around four thousand dollars. That's four times what it was worth at the start of the year. The rise of Cryptocurrencies like it, is challenging governments around the world. They're used for anonymous, sometimes untraceable transactions in cyberspace. But could Bitcoin and others like it make it into our daily lives?
August 15, 2017
