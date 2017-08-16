POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Terminator 2' makes a 3D comeback
With Terminator 2, director James Cameron reinvented the blockbuster using a bleak future as its setting. Almost 3 decades later, the famed director has decided to re-release his visionary tale of nuclear doomsday in 3-D. And even though much time has passed since its original theatrical run, Cameron believes modern movie audiences will still respond well to Terminator.
August 16, 2017
