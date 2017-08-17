POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tribute to Glen Campbell
02:54
World
Tribute to Glen Campbell
Session musicians are usually the unsung heros of the music industry. They're the backbone of every successful recording artist. But their stories are never told. One such musician was Glen Campbell. A 5 time Grammy winner who recently passed away aged 81. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 17, 2017
