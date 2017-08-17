World Share

Money Talks: Bitcoin surpasses $4,000 in value

It started as a currency for anonymous transactions, but bitcoin has emerged as the world's favourite digital currency. And it has achieved a first in its seven years of existence. Sourav Roy reports. Interview with Jeffrey Tucker, the Director of Content for the Foundation for Economic Education. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world