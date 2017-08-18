World Share

Duterte’s war on drugs

Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs in the Philippines is proving popular with voters at home, however, international rights groups are alarmed by the use of extra-judicial killings as a tactic. The president has been especially candid about the police's shoot to kill policy and recently called the killings 'beautiful'.