POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Duterte’s war on drugs
19:46
World
Duterte’s war on drugs
Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs in the Philippines is proving popular with voters at home, however, international rights groups are alarmed by the use of extra-judicial killings as a tactic. The president has been especially candid about the police’s shoot to kill policy and recently called the killings ‘beautiful’. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?