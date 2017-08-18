World Share

Strait Talk: What is Turkey’s position on the involvement of Shiite Militias in Tal Afar?

"If those thousands of truckloads of weapons and ammunitions had gone to another group, say Free Syrian Army, the Turkmens or the Sunni Arabs, they will have been more effective against Daesh," says Ibrahim Kalin. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.