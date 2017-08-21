POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: The US demands big changes as NAFTA talks kick off
Money Talks: The US demands big changes as NAFTA talks kick off
Donald Trump's renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico have begun. The US president has been hostile to NAFTA, calling it 'a total disaster'. But as Julia Sun reports, the administration has backed away from its threat to throw out the trade agreement altogether Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 21, 2017
