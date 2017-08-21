POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Border city copes with consequences of war
03:19
World
The War in Syria: Border city copes with consequences of war
Since the war in Syria began, the Turkish border city of Kilis has come under frequent rocket attacks from territory that was previously held by Daesh. Operation Euphrates Shield has ended those attacks. But as Francis Collings reports, with the war raging on across the border, people in the area are still on edge. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 21, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?