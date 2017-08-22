POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sand art sculptures in Japan examines US history
The Statue of Liberty, Donald Trump and Marilyn Monroe... All very American and very intriguing, especially as sand sculptures. They're on display in Japan, as part of an exhibition examining US history and culture.
August 22, 2017
