The 23rd Sarajevo Film Festival closing ceremony with Elif Bereketli
08:22
World
The 23rd Sarajevo Film Festival closing ceremony with Elif Bereketli
The Sarajevo Film Festival is one of the most prominent in Europe. This year's 23rd event was the biggest ever, so it's no surprise its closing awards ceremony was highly anticipated. Our Elif Bereketli was there to check out the winners.
August 22, 2017
