World Share

Netflix's 'Death Note'

The colourful Japanese comic culture of manga is an integral part of the country's modern life. 'Death Note' is many people's favourite series which was made into a Japanese movie in 2006 and is now coming back with a Hollywood remake. Let's see how that looks! Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world