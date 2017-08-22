POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Historic art traditions are kept alive in Kabul
Historic art traditions are kept alive in Kabul
Kabul was one of the key destinations on the ancient Silk Road, boasting beautiful handicrafts and pottery. But decades of war meant they were under threat, but now the techniques practiced in the Afghan capital are undergoing a revival thanks to one charity's work. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 22, 2017
