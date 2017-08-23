POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Performing arts festival 'A Corner in the World' with Fatih Genckal
The performing arts festival, 'A Corner in the World' brings together artists from Turkey's neighbouring countries. The Istanbul-based international event is now settled in the contemporary art space ALT in the city's Bomontiada venue. There it provides an interactive platform for young and creative talents from varied backgrounds. The collaboration provides research and production facilities that not only inspire artists but audiences as well. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 23, 2017
