World Share

Rohingya Muslims: Thousands of Rohingya flee towards Bangladesh

Thousands of Rohingya civilians have headed for the Bangladeshi border. They're trying to escape violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state. About 3 thousand people have arrived at the Naf River, which separates the two countries. Fighting between the Myanmar army and Rohingya fighters has killed more than 100 people since it began on Friday. Nafisa Latic reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world