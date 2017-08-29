World Share

Mayweather v McGregor: Big Fight or big Farce?

Floyd Mayweather has defended his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time by taking apart Mixed Martial Arts specialist Conor McGregor in Las Vegas. Stopping the Irishman in the 10th round, McGregor's bravado pre-fight, was no match for the boxing skill of the 40-year old. But questions still remain of what this whole event was? Big Fight or a big Farce? Here's Lachlan Guselli… We also talked with North American sports analyst Arda Ocal and MMA journalist Peter Carrol about the fight.