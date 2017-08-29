POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Picture This: Houston floods
Picture This: Houston floods
Hurricane Harvey has caused havoc in the Texan city of Houston. Five people have been killed and thousands have been forced to flee their homes as rising waters from the rainfall engulfed the city. Houston is expecting a years’ worth of rainfall in a week during the hurricane which is the strongest one to ever hit Texas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 29, 2017
