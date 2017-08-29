World Share

Myanmar Tensions: UN demands access to aid for fleeing Rohingya

Violence against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims has been described as the worst in five years. Thousands have fled the country to neighbouring Bangladesh. Myanmar security forces have intensified attacks on the Rohingya. And as Nafisa Latic reports the government is now accusing international NGOs of supporting the fighters.