Money Talks: Central bankers gather at Jackson Hole
It is a meeting of the world's biggest financial leaders. Their aim is to ensure the 2008 financial meltdown does not happen again. Since the crisis, central banks have used huge stimulus packages to try to stabilise the global economy. But after a decade of low-interest rates and quantitative easing, pressure is mounting on them to explain what they intend to do next. Jade Barker reports and Chad Morganlander, a Portfolio Manager at the Washington Crossing Advisors, joins us from Florham Park. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
